Judges make ruling on Pescadito Landfill project

A group of judges in Austin have ruled to have the company behind a proposed landfill project to have its day in court.

Rancho Viejo Waste Management said in a statement that judges from the state administrative hearings ruled in their favor Thursday during a hearing.

Attorneys for the company say they were prepared to go to a hearing on July 8th to finalize a draft permit already issued by the Texas Commission on environmental quality.

However, FEMA recently announced it would proceed to formally consider a new floodplain map proposed by Webb County.

In a statement, they say, "It makes no sense to proceed to a full hearing on the existing floodplain map while our opponents insist a different map should be used. We need to settle the floodplain issue first and then come back to finalize the permit."

FEMA first publicly proposed the new map offered by Webb County on June 4th and will accept appeals until September.

FEMA will then consider all the submitted data to come to a final decision.