WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

British law enforcement reported Julian Assange has been arrested.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been holed up after being granted political asylum in 2012. (Source: ZUMA Press/MGN)

The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been holed up after being granted political asylum in 2012.

“He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Assange’s attorney said he’s been arrested on a U.S. extradition request as well as for breaching UK bail conditions, the Associated Press reported.

Assange is the Australian-born founder of WikiLeaks, an organization that facilitates anonymous online leaking of classified information.

Officials said the police were invited into the embassy after the Ecuadorian government withdrew asylum for Assange.

Ecuador’s president said the government withdrew Assange’s asylum status, citing international convention violations, the Associated Press reported.

Reuters said his relationship with his hosts deteriorated after they accused him of leaking information about Ecuador President Lenin Moreno’s personal life.

It’s been speculated that U.S. prosecutors could bring charges against Assange related to WikiLeaks’ role in releasing stolen emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign as part of the Russian government’s effort to meddle in the 2016 elections.

WikiLeaks condemned on Twitter the arrest of Assange, saying “This man is a son, a father, a brother. He has won dozens of journalism awards. He’s been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2010. Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimize and imprison him. #ProtectJulian”

Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly looked into WikiLeaks’ publication of the stolen emails as part of his investigation into Russian election meddling and any possible role the Trump campaign played.

Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006, and it was only a year later that the organization started to gain international infamy, starting with its release of a U.S. Army manual for handling prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

In September 2008, WikiLeaks posted emails from vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

But it was in 2010 that WikiLeaks made its first really big splash, when it posted a video of a U.S. military helicopter shooting to death two journalists and several Iraqi civilians. Later that year, the organization released 90,000 classified U.S. military documents about the war in Afghanistan and classified military documents on the Iraq War.

It was also in 2010 that Assange ran into significant legal trouble, when he was accused of sexually assaulting two female WikiLeaks volunteers.

After Swedish authorities issued an arrest for Assange, he turned himself into London authorities but was soon released on bail and put on house arrest.

As Assange’s lawyers fought an extradition request from Sweden, WikiLeaks continued releasing classified information, including documents describing the treatment of detainees at Guantanamo Bay and more than 250,000 U.S. diplomatic cables.

On June 19, 2012, Assange entered the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to request political asylum, which was granted to him a month later. He’s been living there ever since.

But he stayed busy – and it was on July 22, 2016, that WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 hacked emails from the DNC, which Assange admitted was timed to coincide with the Democratic National Convention.

On Oct. 7, 2016, WikiLeaks published 2,000 hacked emails from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

Assange has denied that Russian hackers gave WikiLeaks the stolen emails, though in July 2018 the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 members of the Russian intelligence agency GRU for their alleged efforts in hacking Democratic party emails and computer networks during the 2016 election.

In April 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Department of Justice was preparing charges against Assange related to WikiLeaks’ publication of secret documents, saying that arresting Assange was a “priority.”

A month later, Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation into the rape allegations against Assange.

