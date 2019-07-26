July Overnight Humidity/Daytime Heat Returns

A large dry airmass that has controlled the weather east of the Rockies is warming under the high mid summer sun. Moist air is returning northward, west of it's center, and gulf moisture is moving westward into south Texas. This will signal a return to typical July weather with humid nights and mornings, and mostly sunny hot days.There will be little day to day change through the forecast period.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, becoming humid and not as cool, low in the mid 70's. Mostly sunny days, humid each night and morning, highs around or a little above 100.