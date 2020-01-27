June in January

It's the last week of January and we are in store for quite a bit of change!

After a warm sunny weekend, we are going to see some humidity and fog move into our area.

On Monday we are expecting to start out in the 50s with some patches of fog throughout the city.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will start to increase as well as our chances of rain. We are expecting to reach a high of 81 on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, that humidity will still linger in the air and give us a 20 percent chance of rain.

We will be warm once again with temperatures in the mid-70s.

As we head into the evening, we will drop to highs of 47 degrees which will make for a chilly night but temperatures will pick up to a high of 70 on Wednesday.

As we head into the end of the week, those chances of rain will make a comeback. We are expecting a 50 percent chance on Thursday and 20 on Friday.

Overall we are expecting a warm last week of January with some chances of rain.

It's almost time to say goodbye to winter and hello to spring.