Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of our community, jury duty scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. has been canceled.

Any jurors summoned for Monday, March 23, 2020, do not need to report for jury duty.

For additional information, please call the Central Jury Room at (956) 523-4241 or (956) 523-4243.