Jury selection scheduled for man accused of tampering with evidence

A date for jury selection is set in the case of a man accused of tampering with the body of a missing woman.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales’ jury selection will take place February 24th of next year.

Just last week, before the Thanksgiving break, he was expected to make a court appearance; however, he waived his arraignment.

According to the Webb County Court website, Carrizales has an informational pre-trial court date for December 10th, a pretrial hearing for January 6th of next year, and his final pretrial hearing for February 4th.

Carrizales is accused of tampering with the body of 27 year old Myriam Camarillo back in July.

Carrizales told authorities they did drugs and when he woke up she found her unresponsive.

Days later, her body was found by authorities in a plastic bucket, Carrizales fled to Mexico but was later arrested.