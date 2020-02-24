Jury selection underway for man accused of killing middle school coach

Jury selection in the case of a man accused of killing a middle school coach back is set to begin today.

On January 23rd Jorge Rodriguez Jr was indicted on murder charges in the 406th District Court.

According to court documents, he allegedly stabbed 49-year-old Rolando Ramos multiple times.

On June 19th of 2018, the United Middle School Coach was found in his home located on Canyon Bluff with multiple stab wounds.

Court documents revealed the victim's sister, told police her brother's home was burglarized twice in the span of a few days.

Authorities were able to get access to a nearby surveillance video and arrest Rodriguez who later confessed to the crime.

The next court hearing will take place on Wednesday, March 20th.