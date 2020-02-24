Jury selection underway for man accused of tampering with evidence

Jury selection is also underway for the man accused of tampering with the body of a missing woman.

Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Joseph Steven Carrizales was arrested on July 13th of last year, after authorities searched his home and found the body of a missing woman.

Carrizales is facing charges of tampering with fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair the corpse of the tragic death of Myriam Camarillo.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Carrizales was offered a plea of 20 years in prison which he rejected.

That hearing took place at the 111th District Court.