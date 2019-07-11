Dance workshop seeks to help others unwind

When you are feeling stressed out and don’t know where to turn, a local organization is encouraging the community to Just Dance!

The Pillar organization and outpatient service is looking to provide a creative outlet for people who are looking to find peace of mind.

The organization has partnered with some expert dancers and is using dance to help others let out some of that negative energy.

Organizers say the idea behind the movement is not only about moving to the beat but rather expressing emotions that cannot be said.

The workshop will take place on July 29th, 30th and 31st from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register for the event you can call 857-7094.

Registration for the event is $15 per person.