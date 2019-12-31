Just another New Year's Eve

Get ready to light up the sky and celebrate the start of a new era because it’s New Year’s Eve!

If you have any outdoor activities or plans today, you might want to move them indoors or under a rooftop because we do have a chance of rain.

On Tuesday morning we will start in the 40s and see a high of about 61 degrees.

As we get ready to watch the ball drop at midnight, some clouds will start to move in, giving us a 50 to 80 percent chance of rain and lows in the 50s.

As we head into New Year’s Day, it looks like we are going to start the year cool and gloomy which won’t last too long because on Thursday we are looking at partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

So even though we are entering the 2nd month of December, it doesn’t seem like we are going to be seeing any severe winter weather in our area.

Sometimes Mother Nature likes to surprise us and change things up in February so we’ll see what she’s cooking up.

To everyone celebrating the end of the year, we would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe New Year!