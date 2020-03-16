Just another manic Monday!

After a crazy weekend, it looks like things are going to get crazier with some rain!

On Monday, we are going to start off in the high 60s to low 70s and see a high of about 87 degrees by the afternoon.

As we head into the evening hours, we will start to see some cloud coverage giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will persist throughout the week, so hopefully, it doesn't rain on your spring break plans.

Then on Tuesday, we will see a high of 90 degrees, and those changes of thunderstorms will appear at night.

Throughout the week, we will be seeing warm mornings and hot afternoons in the 90s.

This high humidity could make temperatures feel a lot warmer than what they actually are.

Luckily, there is a cold front that is expected to bring down temperatures back to the lovely 70s by Friday.

Until then, crank up the AC, grab your raincoat and umbrella and enjoy the spring showers!