Justice Department honors 10 Texas officers for rescuing missing girls

The Department of Justice honors 10 Texas-based law enforcement officers for their heroic efforts in locating two missing sisters.

One of the officers from Laredo is being recognized for rescuing two sisters who were taken from their home in Round Rock.

The officers were presented with the 2019 Missing Children's Law Enforcement Award during a ceremony in Washington DC.

FBI agent from Laredo, Andrew Masters took part in finding the girls who had been abducted after their mother was killed in Round Rock back in 2017.

The award also recognizes the extraordinary efforts of law enforcement officers who have made a significant investigative or program contribution to the safety of children.