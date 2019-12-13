Justice of the Peace chooses not to seek re-election

It's the end of an era for a local judge.

Justice of the Peace Hector Liendo has chosen to not seek re-election at the end of his term.

We met up with the judge and his brother, fellow Judge Oscar Liendo at what turned out to be Judge Hector's last Christmas posada as JP.

Even though his brother may be retiring, the tradition of the Christmas posada might not be ending.

"He's planning to retire at the end of next year, so we'll continue the celebration, whether it be me or whichever judge wins the race,” said Judge Oscar Liendo. “If they decide to join in, we'll try to continue this celebration with county employees."

This was the 27th year Judge Liendo throws a Christmas posada for county employees.