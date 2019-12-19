Juvenile and woman arrested for case of grand theft auto

A young man and a woman are facing charges for a case of grand theft auto that happened last month.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Audi Stephanie Fabian and an unidentified male juvenile in the case.

The incident happened on November 19th when officers were called to a carjacking near the 500 block of W. Calton Road.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that she went to a business to drop off some items and left her Chevy Suburban running.

While in the business, she heard a screeching tire and saw that someone and drove off in her car.

The victim stated that she had 15 Michael Kors bags, and over $2,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

Police later received a call from Customs and Border Protection regarding a young man driving a stolen vehicle at bridge one.

When officers arrived they detained the young man and he was taken to the county youth village.

Police say none of the victim’s belongings were inside the car during the time of the arrest.

Using surveillance footage, investigators were able to determine that Fabian was the person driving the young man’s Ford Expedition.

As a result, Fabian was charged with theft of property.