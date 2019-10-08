Juvenile facing human smuggling charges after evading arrest

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that happened after a driver allegedly attempted to evade authorities.

The incident was reported at around 5 p.m. on Highway 83 near Rio Bravo Texas.

Authorities say the trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling north.

The driver refused to stop and tried to evade the trooper.

The vehicle then crashed into a Ford expedition while turning onto Mangana Hein.

After the collision, the driver continued heading east on Mangana Hein where he crashed into a fence just three miles east of Highway 83.

A juvenile driver was arrested for evading arrest and human smuggling.