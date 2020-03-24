KGNS Digital News Desk discusses COVID-19 updates

In today's edition of KGNS Digital News Desk, Ruben Villarreal discusses the recent coronavirus updates in Laredo.

On Monday, the city announced that there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Laredo area. They believe it was caused by community transmission and a case of close contact exposure to another case.

Ruben Villarreal will break down what city and county officials are saying about these cases.

He will also be providing updates on when the city believes it's ok to visit the parks and other public places.

