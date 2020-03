With all the concerns regarding the coronavirus, KGNS News wants to clear the air and debunk any rumors that have been surfacing online.

KGNS News Digital News Anchor Ruben Villarreal will speak to health officials about the virus, how they are keeping a watchful eye on it and what we can do to prevent the spread of any infectious diseases.

It’s all coming up on the KGNS Digital News Desk on our KGNS Live Steam!

To view the livestream click here.