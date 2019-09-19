KGNS News Today talks Emmy noms

The biggest stars in television will gather this Sunday for the 71st annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Game of Thrones leads this year's Emmy’s race with 32 nominations, setting the record for the most mentions for a show in a single year.

Other shows up for Emmys this year are Fleabag, Schitt’s Creek, Veep, Russian Doll, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, and the Good Place.

The Emmy’s will take place this Sunday at 7 p.m. on Fox.

KGNS News Today will be making their own predictions on which actors and shows will come out winners and then on Monday they are going to open their envelopes and see if their predictions came true.