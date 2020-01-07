KGNS News celebrates 64 years of service

Your good neighbor station is celebrating 64 years of being on air!

On January 7, 1956, we went on air as KHAD-TV, broadcasting NBC, CBS and ABC programming.

On September 1st, 1958, the station became a part of the Donrey Media Group.

As their first order of business, the new owners decided to rename the station and the winning entry chose KGNS as the call letters.

Thus, you Good neighbor station was born!

KGNS is now owned and operated under Gray Television as of December 31st, 2013.