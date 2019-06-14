KGNS News says goodbye to Ann Hutyra

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment for the KGNS family as we prepare to say goodbye to one of our own.
After a combined 15 years on air, both on CBS and NBC Ann Hutyra recently decided to leave the business.
KGNS General Manager Luis Villarreal surprised Ann on the set with a plaque for her years of service.
Ann Hutyra is a solid journalist and an amazing news anchor.
Her departure will surely leave a void not only with us but in Laredo.
We wish Ann the best of luck as she begins the next chapter of her life.