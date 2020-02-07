KGNS invites you to "A Night in Hollywood: Red Carpet & Watch Party

Organizers are getting ready for the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday night.

The award show means plenty of movie stars, awards and rolling out the red carpet.

For many, what happens on the red carpet is just as exciting as the award ceremony itself.

After deciding to go without a host last year, they are decided to stick to that plan.

The movies nominated for best picture this year are Ford vs Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

If you don’t have a place to watch the award show, your good neighbor station is inviting you to A Night in Hollywood during an Academy Awards watch party.

The viewing party will take place on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse.

For more information on tickets you can click here.

The Oscars will take place this Sunday, February 9th at 7 p.m. on ABC.