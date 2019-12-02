KGNS is "Warming Hearts" through blanket donation drive

Your good neighbor station is asking you to be someone's light by warming their heart, all part of KGNS’s new campaign this holiday season called "Warming Hearts.”

It's a donation drive for blankets and jackets for the winter, and the campaign starts Monday, December 2nd until Saturday, December 7th.

We are looking for blankets, jackets, or sweaters.

You can make your donation throughout the week at our station, or you can join us on Saturday, December 7th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KGNS station’s parking lot.