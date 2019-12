Although it's still relatively warm outside, the weather can change pretty quickly, and the colder days are still ahead.

KGNS held its very own Warming Hearts Blanket drive over the weekend to collect warm blankets and jackets for those in need.

Our KGNS News crew were out collecting items from 8 a.m. until one p.m. on Saturday.

This week, the items will be delivered to various local entities in coordination with Sisters of Mercy.