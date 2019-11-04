KGNS lends a helping hand during Feast of Sharing

Ten thousand people got a head start on Thanksgiving Friday afternoon, courtesy of a beloved tradition here in the Gateway City.

On Friday afternoon, H-E-B held its 31st annual Feast of Sharing event at the Sames Auto Arena.

The grocery store puts together the event every year to provide residents with a nice warm meal before the holiday season.

Thousands of volunteers lent a helping hand including KGNS’ very own Max Fernandez and Elizabeth Millner.

El Metro also provided free bus rides to the event and local Girl Scouts made the table centerpieces.