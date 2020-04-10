KGNS offering online service to support local business

KGNS News has served Laredo and surrounding communities for over 60 years and we continue to do so during this difficult time.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, many businesses have had to adjust their hours and operations in order to meet the guidelines and regulations set forth by the city and state.

As a result, many consumers might not be aware of which businesses are open and which are closed.

KGNS decided to set up a tab on our website where local businesses can input the type of services they provide and where their customers can receive their services. Whether it may be a restaurant, store or doctors office, there’s a full list of businesses open for the community to take advantage of.

For more informationclick here