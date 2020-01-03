KGNS prepares for Golden Globes

On Sunday Hollywood will be shining bright on the red carpet as award season kicks off with the Golden Globes.

Host Ricky Gervais is expected to provide some laughs but before all of that takes place, KGNS is breaking down the nominations with our very own technical director Kirstina Soliz.

Kristina works here behind the scenes at KGNS and is also a member of the Laredo Film Society. When it comes to award shows Kristina, likes to make her predictions and decide who is coming out a winner.

This year’s picks for the best movies are The Irishmen, Marriage Story, 1917, Joker and the Two Popes.

For best actor, this year we have, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathon Pryce.

And in best actress, there’s Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, and Renee Zellweger.

The 77th annual Golden Globes will be broadcasted at 7 p.m. on NBC.