KGNS puts their Menudo tasting skills to the test!

This weekend, hundreds of Laredoans will grab their spoons and ladles to put their menudo making and tasting skills to the test!

Laredo Crime Stoppers will be hosting its 25th annual Menudo Bowl taking place at Life Downs on Saturday.

Every year, the event brings plenty of live music, motorcycles and menudo lovers to the yard.

The fun gets underway at 10 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

All of the proceeds from the event will go back to the crime stoppers organization to help offer reward money for those who call in to report the crimes.