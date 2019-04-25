KGNS recognizes April's Eighth Graders of the Month

Hard working eighth graders were recognized for being the best in and outside the classroom.

Eighth graders from all of Laredo’s middle schools were acknowledged as April’s Eighth graders of the month.

Our very own anchor Jerry Garza was at Salvador Garcia Middle School for the ceremony.

Students who achieve this honor not only excel in their studies but also outside the classroom in their extra-curricular activities and in their community involvement.

Congratulations to all of the students!