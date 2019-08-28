KGNS to host blood drive on Thursday

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.

The blood bank is desperately looking for 500 donations a day to replenish the blood supply or a total of 4,100 donations by the end of this month.

They normally aim to collect 400 donations a day to meet the demand for blood to treat trauma victims, patients undergoing cancer treatments, as well as other patients.

According to representatives from the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, there’s a critically low blood supply.

The center is hosting multiple drives, and your good neighbor station is hosting one on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at our parking lot.

We are located at 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

If you miss the blood drive, there is one scheduled on Friday, at Mall de Norte from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. at the mall.