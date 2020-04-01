KGNS wants to showcase community heroes who are On the Frontlines

We know that there are countless unsung heroes during these difficult times, and we want to showcase them.

So if you know of someone who’s jobs are deemed essential during this coronavirus pandemic, please send us their picture, profession and title.

(For example: Health Profession, grocery store workers, truck drivers, first responders, etc.)

We will be doing a segment in our newscasts featuring their hard work.

To send the pictures, all you have to do is log on to our website and click: On the Frontlines, and submit the picture.