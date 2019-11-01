KGNS's own stops by Career Day to speak to students

Students at a local high school got a chance to see what careers are available to them in the near future.

Lyndon B. Johnson high school held its annual career day where several professionals in our community got a chance to talk to the students.

Students got to hear from law enforcement officials, federal officials, and even one of KGNS’s very own.

KGNS Web Producer Justin Reyes got a chance to talk to students about what it's like to work behind the scenes at a news station.

More than 20 professionals came out to speak about their jobs to all students.