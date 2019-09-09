Kanye West holds Sunday church service in Chi-town

Many Chicagoans stood out in the pouring rain Sunday morning for a special church service held by the one and only Kanye West.

The rapper held his signature hip hop and gospel pop up event in Chi towns Northerly Island for a crowd of eager fans.

Tickets for the free event were released online Saturday and they were snatched within minutes.

The service lasted about an hour and featured West's songs such as “Jesus Walks”, “Snoop Dogg's Drop it Like it's Hot” and a handful of gospel songs.

