Kanye West performs for prison inmates in Houston

Kanye West made a stop at a Houston jail where he performed for inmates.

You can see him shaking hands and hugging folks there with a gospel choir in the background.

The rap icon-turned-gospel musician even performed for them.

While in Houston, West also met with Pastor Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday.

He was also part of Osteen's services, the two talked before the congregation of thousands for about 20 minutes on Kanye’s upbringing, Christianity and his advice to the younger generation.

