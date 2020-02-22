Kayakers protest Border Wall during Abrazo Ceremony

Kayakers express their opinion on the border wall during the 2020 WBCA Abrazo Ceremony.

Officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo gathered for the hug between both countries.

The event is an annual event that takes place every year before the WBCA Parade.

While officials from both sides of the border were taking part in the annual ceremony, kayakers held a sign saying “#NoBorderWall underneath the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

No word at this time on who was responsible for the demonstration.

