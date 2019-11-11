Kazen Elementary honors local veterans

Although Veteran’s Day is today, a local elementary school got an early start on honoring our local heroes.

Students at Kazen Elementary waived their flags proudly as they welcomed veterans and their families to a very special ceremony and breakfast.

Guests were treated to special performances from the Washington Middle School Sparklers Dance Team and the Mighty Bobcat’s Band.

The event concluded with an honorary medal ceremony to reflect a sincere appreciation for generations of veterans who have given themselves to preserve freedom at home.