Keep on rolling during the Pipes & Stripes Car Show!

Motorheads, and grease monkeys are invited to keep on rolling during an annual WBCA event.

The annual Pipes & Stripes Car Show brings hundreds of cars to the yard and car enthusiasts from all over Texas as well as Mexico.

Participants can get in on various activities and enjoy some good food while they look at their favorite cars.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Metro Park & Ride located at the corner of Thomas and East Hillside Road.

The event is free and open to the public.