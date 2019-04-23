Keep your furry friends free of heartworms!

In recognition of National Heartworm Awareness Month, we take a look at some of the things pet owners can do to prevent their furry friends from harm and diseases.

Nearly seven out of 10 U.S. pet parents agree that their four-legged friend is the top dog in the household and that means we must take care of them.

A local pet owner Tony Verdusco knows that after a stroll in the park, it’s important to keep four-legged friends healthy from any diseases such as heartworms.

Verdusco says he takes Mr. Chubbs to the vet and they never miss any appointments.

Along with routine checkups, Verdusco also uses medication like Frontline and makes sure his yard is sprayed regularly for bugs and pesticides.

The Companion Animal Parasite Council known as CAPC says millions fail to protect their pets every month.

They say preventing heartworms is important for the length and quality of life for our furry friends.

According to a new study by the CAPC, Laredo ranks third with the highest percentage increase in positive heartworm tests.

Many often times, most pet owners don’t believe their dog or pet is at risk; however, animal experts recommend giving your furry friend heartworm prevention once a month.

Animal experts say it only takes one heartworm infected pet in an area to become a pool of infection for unprotected dogs and cats.

Other factors that can contribute to positive heartworm tests are pet owners not doing preventative treatment each month, change in weather patterns and even the increase travel with pets.

CAPC says the risk is not worth it for pet parents and that heartworm preventatives are affordable and safe.

For more information on how to keep you pet safe from diseases you can click here.