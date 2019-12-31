Keep your pets safe during fireworks

While you're ringing in the New Year, don’t forget about your four-legged friends!

Animal experts say the loud and unpredictable nature of fireworks can have severe effects on some of the animals.

Many animals react anxiously and fearful toward the noises and in many cases run away in fear.

With a little planning, you can ensure that your furry friend can enjoy the holiday just as much as you do.

Amanda Arambula with the Laredo Animal Care Shelter says it’s best to make a safe space for your pet so they can seek shelter when fireworks do go off.

You can also buy them a new chew toy and some snacks so they can be distracted during the festivities.

The Laredo Animal Care Services also recommends to keep a collar on your pet tonight and if they are microchipped double check that the information is updated.