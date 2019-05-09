Kentucky baby in hospital after being exposed to meth

Four people were arrested in Laurel County after deputies say a 7-month-old child came in contact with meth, WKYT reported.

Laurel County sheriff's deputies said the child was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London and then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Deputies were called out to a home at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrested two caregivers and two other adults.

Linda Sue Mays, 59, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Deputies said she was a caregiver.

Lindsey Browning, 25, is also charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Deputies said she admitted to using meth while she was supposed to care for the child.

Christopher Mays, 24, and Russell Mays, Sr., 59, were both in the home at the time. They also face abuse charges.

