Kevin McAleenan says end is near for "Catch and Release" Policy

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan paid a visit last week to the United States southern border including Laredo and the migrant processing tent facility.

After his visit, he reported that the number of people crossing has decreased dramatically while conditions for migrants at border facilities have improved.

Secretary McAleenan delivered the news in Washington D.C. on Monday morning.

He also reported that the end is near for the Catch and Release Program.

McAleenan says this is a vital step in restoring the rule of law and integrity to our immigration system.

McAleenan also stressed the need for work on fundamental immigration laws adding that the country is still at crisis levels in what he termed "Illegal crossings" at the southwest border.