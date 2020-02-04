Key Weinstein accuser, driven to tears, is due back on stand

A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is due back on the stand for a third day of testimony.

She broke down in tears Monday, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.

The woman is expected to be on the stand much of the day Tuesday as Weinstein’s lawyers continue a painstaking review of emails and other evidence they say paint the 34-year-old as a manipulative liar who gritted her way through sexual encounters with Weinstein because she enjoyed the perks of knowing him.

The Associated Press is withholding the woman’s name because it is not clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.

