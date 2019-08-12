Keystone Light contest to giveaway year's worth of rent

Keystone Light wants to pay your rent for a year; however, there is one small catch.

The beer brand is kicking off a campaign to give a year's worth of free rent to thirteen 'Keystone Light' fans.

It's a part of a marketing strategy from parent-company Miller-Coors.

The company says it's trying to win-over younger drinkers who likely need financial security.

Sweepstakes winners will get the free rent in the form of a $12,000 check.

Other prizes include an inflatable 'Keystone Light' chair and a shower curtain.

The giveaway runs through the end of September and to reach millennials over 21, the contest is available online or through SnapChat.