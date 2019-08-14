Khalid host benefit concert for El Paso next month

Khalid has released more details on the benefit concert for the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The "A night for Sun City" concert will take place at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso on September first.

Khalid will headline the event with special guests.

The singer says the money made from the concert will go to the El Paso shooting victims' fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Tickets for the concert go on sale online Wednesday.

Khalid first announced the concert last week after a gunman killed 22-people and injured dozens more inside of a Walmart in the city.

The singer has a close connection to El Paso.

Khalid and his family moved to El Paso before his senior year of high school.

He has been outspoken in his love for the city ever since.