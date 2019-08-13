Kids chosen for annual WBCA Abrazo Ceremony

The four Abrazo kids who will represent the United States and Mexico for the 123rd Washington’s Birthday celebration are announced.

Representing the United States will be Natalia Eileen Santos, a second-grade student at Colonel Santos Benavides School and Oscar Omar Martinez III, a fifth-grade student at Malakoff Elementary.

Meanwhile, the kids chosen to represent Mexico are Vera Rocha Gordillo, a second-grade student at Mary Help of Christians School and Sebastian Palos Penunuri, a fourth-grade student at United Day School.

Officials with the International Good Neighbor Council and the Washington's Birthday Celebration says the four little ambassadors come from families who have a long history of participation with the celebration.

As ambassadors, the four kids will attend numerous WBCA events, including the traditional Abrazo Ceremony which takes place in the center of the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge where a ceremonial hug of unity between the two countries will take place.

The 123rd celebration takes place from January 23rd through February 29th, 2020.

The celebration doesn't officially get underway until January, but the four kids already seemed poised and ready to take on their newest responsibilities.