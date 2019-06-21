Kids take advantage of new lemonade law

Grab that extra loose change because summer is officially in full swing and kids are getting ready for the season with a lemonade stand.

Recently Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that allowed children to operate a lemonade stand without a permit.

As a result, a group of young entrepreneurs decided to open up shop to make a little extra money during the dog days of summer.

Ethan Correa along with his friend and younger brother are turning lemons into lemonade after the governor signed the new law.

Ethan says he has been asking his mom about opening up a stand to make some extra cash, but was not able to make the dream a reality.

His mother Maria Correa says once he saw that the governor signed the new law, he was overjoyed about the endless possibilities.

Only 14 states in the United States permit the sale of lemonade at sidewalk stands, and thanks to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the lone star state is on the list.

Country Time, the famous lemonade brand, has launched a campaign to overturn the law prohibiting the use lemonade stands without a permit they are taking a "Stand for Stands."

They have set aside about $30,000 to "Ade" families who are being forced to pay fines for selling lemonade over the past two years.

You simply send a photo of your fine to their website with an explanation of what happened and follow the directions they've listed.