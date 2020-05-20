Parents hold kinder graduation ceremony in front yard

A group of young students celebrated their own version of a graduation ceremony.

Video shows kinder students Lauren Espinoza, Aiden Rodríguez and Alessandra Hernández walking down a blue carpet to receive their diploma.

Dressed in pink and blue caps and gowns parents and friends looked on.

This mini-graduation ceremony was carried out in the front yard of one of the parents’ home.

Of course, everything was carried out with the proper precautionary measures in place.

The kids and parents had their nose and mouth covered while also practicing social distance.

Congratulations to the little graduates!