Kitchen fire breaks out at local pancake house

Flames engulfed a local restaurant on the city's Northside early Wednesday morning.

Employees at the International House of Pancakes at the 7000 block of San Dario were forced to evacuate the restaurant after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The incident occurred sometime before 4 a.m. but details remain sketchy.

According to first responders, the fire was contained within in a short period of time, but ambulances were called out to the location.

KGNS News is still trying to determine if anyone was hurt in the incident.

We will bring the latest as the story continues to develop.