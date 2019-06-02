Kiwanis Club honors JROTC Cadets

Top JROTC members were honored in a big way by a local organization.

The Kiwanis Club held a special luncheon to celebrate all of the achievements accomplished by seven cadets from both UISD and LISD.

Family, friends and campus instructors attended as their cadets were given an award for excelling in their battalion throughout the school year.

For one recipient this was the second time she's been recognized for her leadership.

The group of JROTC cadets was made up of high school students from different grade levels.

Congratulations to all of the cadets on this big honor!