Knock out hunger during an 18-Hour Punch-A-Thon

A local fitness center is inviting the community to knock-out hunger during an upcoming fundraiser that is sure to get the heart pumping!

9Round is one of Laredo’s newest fitness centers where fellow athletes can get involved in functional interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training.

With the holidays right around the corner, 9Round has decided to partner with Dr. Tona Huber to raise money for a nonprofit organization that helps feed starving children all around the world.

The event is called the 18-Hour Punch-a-Thon where potential clients can stop by and hit the bag free of charge. During this time, people can test out the gym and donate to the Feed my Starving Children Organization.

9Round is also giving people the chance to win a one-year membership along with other prizes.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 26th from 4 a.m. all the way until 10 p.m. at the Shoppes of Winfield located at 3420 Del Mar, suite 150.

For more information on how you can get involved you can call contact Carlos Gil at carlos.gil@9round.com and you can also donate to the cause by going clicking here.