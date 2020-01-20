Knock out those extra calories with kickboxing!

If you are looking to try a new physical activity this year, there's plenty of benefits that go with learning the sport of kickboxing.

Of course, when you think of kickboxing, you think of Mixed Martial Arts, and professional fighting.

The Laredo Kickboxing Academy is not only a place to train aspiring fighters but also to teach students self-defense.

Kickboxing teaches potential athletes the art of the sport, self-discipline, and physical fitness.

If you want to learn how to box but don't have any desire to become a fighter, you can still take some classes which will help you stay and shape and learn something new.

For more information on the Laredo Kickboxing Academy, you can visit their dojo at 5901 McPherson Road unit 3B

For more information call 956-508-1196 or e-mail laredokickboxingacademy@gmail.com.